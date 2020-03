Sumter County deputies continue to investigate a fatal shooting last month

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C., – Sumter County deputies are still investigating a fatal shooting last month.

Authorities say Maurice James was found dead in his home on Seidler Drive on February 20th.

According to investigators, they found his body with multiple gun shot wounds.

If you have any information, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME S-C.