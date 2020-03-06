Tickets to see Erykah Badu, Snoop Dogg now on sale

Columbia,SC (WOLO)– R&B and hip-hop legends Erykah Badu and Snoop Dogg are set to perform at Colonial Life Arena on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10 for ‘MayDay II.’

The Grammy award winning artist Erykah Badu is a singer, songwriter, actress known for her popular hits like “Tyrone,”On &On’ and seven hit albums has been said to be known for her soulful sound that created the ‘neo-soul’ form of music in the early 90’s.

Legendary rapper, actor, DJ, philanthropists and multi-platinum perfumer Snoop Dogg will also be performing for ‘MayDayII.

With 17 studio albums under his belt and sold has over 35 million albums worldwide.

Hits like, his debut album Some of “Doggystyle” which reached number one on Billboard’s hip-hop and Top 200 charts as well as “Tha Doggfather” which also reached the top of the charts.

Catapulted him into a household name. He has toured worldwide and headlined the 2012 Coachella Festival. Snoop Dog’s work has earned him 16 Grammy Awards nominations.

Now both of the hip hop legends are making a stop in Columbia for Mother’s Day for a show at Colonial Life Arena. Doors open at 6PM, the show will begin at 7PM.

Tickets go on sale March 6th, 2020 at 10 AM. For more information visit: ticketmaster.com

Of if you would like more information about premium seating, and or rental space to enjoy the show, Click here

Lineup subject to change.

Keep in mind Colonial Life Arena will have their clear bag policy in place, More information about what you can and an not bring into the concert is listed below:

While bags are not encouraged, the following outlines the bags that are permitted:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ — A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ — approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap

Medically necessary items (after proper inspection and tagging)

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch/Drawstring bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags