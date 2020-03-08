Dominion Energy set to perform tree trimming in certain neighborhoods

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A few neighborhoods in the Midlands need to prepare for tree trimming in the next two weeks.

Dominion Energy announced it will perform tree trimming along overhead utility lines in the following neighborhoods for the next two weeks:

Distribution Line Tree Trimming:

Belmont Neighborhood Association

Gabel Oaks Tenant Association

Brahamville Estate Neighborhood

Edgewood Neighborhood Floral Club

Eva P. Trezevant Neighborhood

Jaggers Plaza Community

Jones McDonald Community Club

Arsenal Hill Neighborhood

Elmwood Park

Vista Neighborhood Association

According to a release, if you have specific questions or concerns you can contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or Dominion Energy at 1-800-562-9308 to meet and discuss in advance of the work being completed.

Officials say the trimming will be completed by Dominion Energy’s contractors and work will be closely monitored by the City’s Certified Arborists from the Forestry and Beautification Division.