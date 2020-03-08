Gamecocks completes sweep of Cornell with Sunday win

COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball team finished off a sweep of Cornell with a 6-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Founders Park.

Brannon Jordan earned the win on the mound for the Gamecocks, striking out 10 batters in five innings of work. He allowed a pair of hits and a run with a walk. He was part of a pitching staff that struck out 18 batters on the day.

Carolina got on the board in the bottom of the second as Brady Allen hit his second home run of the season, this one a blast to left field. Cornell answered with a run in the third on Alex Carnegie’s RBI double.

In the fourth, Allen started the frame with a hustle double to center. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on Bryant Bowen’s sacrifice fly to center. Jeff Heinrich then made it 3-1 in the fifth with a solo home run to left.

Andrew Eyster ended the scoring in the sixth, belting a three-run home run to straightaway center field. It was his third round tripper of the year.

Heinrich, Allen, Eyster and George Callil had a pair of hits apiece, while Eyster drove in three.

POSTGAME NOTES

Jordan set a career high with 10 strikeouts in the win. He now has 32 punchouts on the year.

Allen now leads the team with a .311 average after his two hits on the day.

The bullpen of TJ Shook , Daniel Lloyd , Brett Thomas and Brett Kerry allowed just three hits and walked only one to go with eight strikeouts.

The Gamecock pitchers held Cornell to a .154 average and 41 strikeouts on the weekend.

UP NEXT

Carolina continues its homestand Tuesday night (March 10) as the Gamecocks host The Citadel. First pitch from Founders Park is set for 7 p.m.