ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – A brother and sister in Orangeburg County have been arrested for attempted murder.

Raheim Fuller, 25, and Tashanae Fuller, 22 both face a charge of attempted murder after an incident on February 10 at Raheim’s home on Mockingbird Drive.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, a former partner of Tashanae, had gone to the home to get her belongings but got into an argument with Tashanae.

According to OCSO, the suspects prevented the victim from going inside and began shooting at her before she ran away.

Both Fullers face up to 30 years in prison for attempted murder alone, if convicted.