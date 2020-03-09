Columbia Metropolitan Airport taking precautions regarding coronavirus

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia metropolitan airport says it is taking precautions due to the spread of coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the airport says there will be increased sanitizing in public areas, deeper and more frequent cleaning of restrooms, and hand sanitizing stations both before and after security screenings.

Airport officials add that should you have any concerns regarding flying or the status of your flight check with your airline directly.

For more information go to www.flycae.com.