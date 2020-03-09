Presumptive case of coronavirus treated at Lexington Medical

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia news has confirmed that a patient with a presumptive case of coronavirus was treated at the Lexington Medical center Emergency Department over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Lexington Medical Center says the patient is currently at home and quarantined in accordance with DHEC protocol.

Hospital spokesperson Jennifer Wilson also says the hospital has set up a tent outside of the emergency room to act as a triage for patients with respiratory problems out of an abundance of caution.

She adds that so far they have not seen an influx of those types of issues.