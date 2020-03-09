Registration open for Curing Kids Cancer Fire Truck Pull

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Curing Kids Cancer and the Columbia Fire Department are teaming up for the seventh annual Fire Truck Pull.

The pull will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 25 at 1200 Lady Street in Columbia.

Participation in this event will help to complete Curing Kids Cancer’s $1.2 million endowment for the Gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer Clinic, which will bring cutting edge treatments to children battling cancers in South Carolina.

For more information or to register, click HERE.