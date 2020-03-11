St. Pat’s in Five Points postponed over coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The St. Pat’s in Five Points festival has been postponed because of concerns over the coronavirus.

Wednesday, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin made the announcement that in the wake of the spread of the disease, that the festival cannot move forward as planned.

Benjamin said despite the tradition and importance of the festival to both commerce and culture, he and the Five Points Merchants Association were in agreement to postpone.

The decision was made ten days ahead of the scheduled event on March 21.

The Mayor suggested that it will be rescheduled for a later date when the public health threat has cleared.