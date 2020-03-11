Gamecock forward “questionable” for Thursday’s SEC Tournament game

NASHVILLE, TN (WOLO) — The blows keep coming for the Gamecock basketball team.

Just four days after USC’s loss to Vanderbilt on the road, the Gamecocks could be losing a key member of its roster heading into the SEC Tournament in Nashville Thursday night.

According to USC, “forward Maik Kotsar sustained a right shoulder injury during Tuesday’s practice prior to departure for Nashville and is questionable for tomorrow evening’s SEC Tournament contest.”

The Gamecock medical staff will continue to evaluate and treat Kotsar’s injury and will release updates when available.