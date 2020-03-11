The COMET takes measures to try and prevent Coronavirus on Buses

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The COMET bus system says it is working to take steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

In a release sent to ABC Columbia News, COMET officials detailed the procedures to reduce the spread. Some of those preventive procedures include, hand sanitizing stations on all buses, information from the CDC posted on all buses, and all buses going through daily cleaning.

Comet officials also say the buses are being detailed twice a month to ensure extreme cleanliness.