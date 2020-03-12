South Atlantic Conference cancels athletic events for rest of spring

ROCK HILL, S.C. (TheSAC.com) – The South Atlantic Conference and its member institutions continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health and medical professionals, as such the SAC Presidents Council has made the decision to cancel all spring athletics competition and practice for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. This includes all SAC spring sports championships.

This means the Newberry Wolves won’t have any athletics competitions this spring, affecting baseball, softball, tennis, golf, and lacrosse.