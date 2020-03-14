High school coaches express hope, uncertainty ahead of SCHSL decision

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a span of days, nearly every major and minor sporting event across the country shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The SCHSL has been a little slower to a decision. The league is expected to announce a decision on the remainder of the spring athletics calendar in a teleconference call Monday afternoon.

That left this Saturday’s high school baseball slate as potentially the final day of high school athletics in state for this academic school year.

Three Midlands high school baseball teams — Spring Valley, Gilbert, and Lexington — took the field at Segra Park uncertain of what the future of their seasons would hold.

Vikings head coach Matt Hill and Wildcats head coach Brian Hucks are both doing their best to keep their teams focused on the present, and to control what they can control.