DHEC announces 5 new coronavirus cases in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– DHEC announced Monday it is investigating five additional cases of coronavirus bringing the total number in the state to 33.

A spokesperson for the agency says four of the new cases are in Kershaw Co.

Three of those cases, according to DHEC, are middle-aged individuals who are known contacts to a previously reported case and are currently isolated at home. The fourth is an elderly person. Investigation into that case is underway and further details are not currently available.

DHEC says the case in Lexington is an elderly person who was a close contact to a previously reported case.