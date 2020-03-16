Falcons trade for former Gamecock Hayden Hurst

The Atlanta Falcons have traded for Ravens tight end and former Gamecock Hayden Hurst, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, sending second- and fifth-round picks to Baltimore for Hurst and a fourth-round selection.

Sharing the tight end workload with Mark Andrews, Hurst had 30 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns with Baltimore in 2019.

Hurst, 26, was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2018.

He is set to replace Austin Hooper at tight end for the Falcons. Hooper told ESPN’s Vaughn McClure on Monday that he has agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Cleveland Browns that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end.

ESPN contributed to the writing of this article.