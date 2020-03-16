Kershaw Co. School district begins ‘Grab and Go’ program

Governor Henry McMaster shut down Kershaw County Schools last week. Monday parents were able to get students meals curbside

Kershaw Co, SC (WOLO) — The kershaw county school district says they had 50 students get breakfast this morning, and throughout the morning, we saw dozens of families pull up to the curb and pick up meals for their kids.

District officials say they are going to keep this ‘grab-and-go’ program going for the time being, but they are looking into ways to possibly deliver more meals to families who might not be able to drive to one of the four locations.