Sun Belt canceling athletics for spring semester

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference has announced that the league is canceling all organized athletics-related activities, including regular-season competitions, conference championships, and practices, through the remainder of the academic year.

The league office had originally suspended regular-season and championship competition on March 12.

This decision was made in consultation with the league’s Presidents, Chancellors, and Directors of Athletics to address growing concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).