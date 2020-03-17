Agents: Former Tiger Vic Beasley Jr. to sign with Titans

Former Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Vic Beasley Jr. will sign with the Tennessee Titans, his agency, CAA, told ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Tuesday.

Beasley, who turns 28 in July, made a name for himself during the 2016 season when he led the league with 15.5 sacks while with the Falcons. He had four multi-sack games that season, including 3.5 sacks against the Denver Broncos. Beasley also had six forced fumbles in ’16, which tied Bruce Irvin for the league lead.

The Falcons expected the one-time Pro Bowler to thrive after his breakout second season. He regressed instead, recording just 10 sacks combined in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Beasley had just 1.5 sacks through the first seven games of last season then experienced a second-half resurgence, recording 6.5 sacks in the final eight games to finish with a team-leading eight sacks. Ultimately, the Falcons decided to part ways with Beasley by announcing in a Feb 3. statement that they were not going to negotiate a new contract.

Beasley was coach Dan Quinn’s first draft pick and the eighth-overall selection in the 2015 draft. In five seasons, Beasley has 156 tackles, 37.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and an interception.

Some believe Beasley’s freakish athleticism still makes him a valuable asset. He showed the ability to drop into coverage at times when not focused on pass-rushing.

ESPN’s Vaughn McClure contributed to this report.