City of Columbia curfew to go in effect Wednesday

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— Just days after declaring a State of Emergency, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has implemented a citywide curfew that will go into effect tomorrow, Wednesday March 18th, 2020 from 11PM until 6AM.

Under this declaration, the City will restrict travel and all public gatherings during the hours listed above. The only exceptions will be for those traveling to or from work and for healthcare.

Mayor Benjamin says under Ordinance #2020-031, certain workers who have to be out during those hours will be exempt and free to carry out their work duties. This includes professions like police officers, firefighters, active duty military, healthcare providers, public works, utility workers employed by any public utility.

Mayor Steve Benjamin released a brief statement regarding the ordinance writing,

“This was a very difficult decision and not a measure we take lightly,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin. “To get through this current public health crisis and to save lives, it will have to be a collective effort between all of us.”

This emergency ordinance will remain in effect until another ordinance is issued or will otherwise be automatically expire 61 days the ordinance goes into effect.