CPD, CFD making operational changes due to COVID-19

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — As of Monday, March 16, both the Columbia Police and Fire Departments are making changes to their daily operations due to coronavirus.

Police Chief Skip Holbrook and Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said their departments are taking the necessary steps to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s in the best interest of both citizens and first responders.

“We will always be there to protect our citizens,” said Holbrook.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, Columbia’s public safety departments are changing how they operate.

“The one thing about public safety in general, in particular fire, police, in regards to what’s going on we still have to respond because we have to make sure the public is safe,” said Jenkins.

Neither the police nor the fire departments will allow the public into their lobbies, and staff are being diligent in their preventative measures.

“All of our offices have been issued PPE’s, personal protective equipment. Anytime that we have somebody in the car, they’re required to decon their car,” said Holbrook.

“Throughout the day wipe down door knobs, wipe down countertops, wipe down those general areas that are frequently touched. So we’re asking them to do that,” said Jenkins.

There are now limits to what calls officers and firefighters will respond to in-person.

“What we have instituted is for non-in-progress, non-emergency calls, we are following up by phone with the caller to see if there is an immediate need for a police officer,” said Holbrook.

911 dispatchers are asking callers specific questions, like if they’re feeling ill or if they’ve traveled recently.

“We want to be available to assist our citizens in this emergency, but we also want our staff to be available to take care of themselves and the family,” said Holbrook.

These changes are in place for both departments for the foreseeable future.

Both departments are also postponing any community meetings, events or public demonstrations.