Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington police say they have arrested a suspect in a violent armed robbery.

Investigators say Joseph Drafts, 46 of Greenwood was arrested at his home Wednesday.

Police say on March 2nd Drafts gave the victim a ride to Kettle Ct. off of W. Main St.

Once there, authorities say he began assaulting the victim while also trying to take money from him.