Younger people could be at a higher risk of coronavirus than originally believed

(CNN) – Health officials are warning the coronavirus risks could be higher for younger people than originally believed.

New reports show more young people are becoming seriously ill from the virus.

France’s top health official says more than 50% of serious coronavirus patients in intensive care are under the age of 60.

Officials say children remain at a relatively low risk for coronavirus.

No child deaths have been reported due to the outbreak.