Ft. Jackson increasing security due to COVID-19

Ft. Jackson, S.C. (WOLO)– There are new policies in place at all Fort Jackson gates.

A spokesperson for the base says leadership says the new measures are to “safeguard the health and safety of soldiers, families, civilian employees

and the local community while preserving the ability to produce the Army’s newest soldiers.”

Starting Thursday, security guards will conduct a general health and welfare assessment of all personnel entering Ft. Jackson at each gate.

Base officials say that includes a temperature check and questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms.

Officials say gate 5 at Semmes and Leesburg Rd. will be closed until further notice.

According to a spokesperson there are currently zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Fort Jackson.