Prisma Health restricts visitors as safeguard against coronavirus

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Prisma Health has announced their plans to join all South Carolina hospitals in expanded restrictions to visitors at facilities during the outbreak.

Prisma officials say the move will help them protect their patients, staff and members of the community as the number of coronavirus cases (COVID-19) continues to climb. This change affects Prisma Health hospitals, Emergency Departments and procedure areas as well as inpatient areas and outpatient facilities.

The restrictions will go in to effect Friday March 20th at 7AM. Beginning at 7 a.m. Exceptions will be made only when dealing with Pediatric patients, Obstetrics patients, patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and for end of life circumstances. Even in those cases, the hospital says patients will be allowed only one visitor.

Children under 18 years old will not be allowed in as visitors nor will any member of the public who is suspected of having or has tested positive for COVID-19.