Richland One uses buses to bring the classroom to students

Schools take extra steps to make sure students are prepared when they go back to the classroom

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — usually buses bring kids to school, but today the buses brought school to the kids.

Thursday morning Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon and H.B. Rhame Elementary Principal Dr. Monica Owens-Carter and other volunteers delivered learning packets to students. Educators say they want to make sure students forced to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak are ready when they return.

All SC Schools are engaging in some form of social distance learning during the outbreak.