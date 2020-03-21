UofSC on campus resident tests positive for COVID-19

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to a spokesperson for the University of South Carolina, the university was made aware Friday night that a student living in a residence hall on campus tested positive for COVID-19.

UofSC officials say under the direction of DHEC, the student and 17 other residents of the building are in quarantine pending further investigation.

UofSC says it is notifying others who may have come in contact with the student.

Earlier the university announced 11 additional students and one faculty member, all residing in other states of off campus have tested positive for COVID-19.