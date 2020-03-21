WATCH: Medical equipment from national arrives in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to DHEC, in order to help healthcare workers responding to COVID-19, the state requested and has received its full allocation of medical equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile.

According to the department it received 55 pallets in the initial shipment which includes N-95 masks, face shields, surgical masks, gowns, and gloves.

DHEC says members of the US National Guard, Air National Guard, and SC Guard loaded the equipment and other supplies Friday to be transported and distributed to all 46 counties in South Carolina.

