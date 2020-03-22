REPORT: D.J. Swearinger signs one-year deal with New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport, former Gamecock D.J. Swearinger is heading to New Orleans for the 2020 season. The 28-year-0ld safety joins the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

The #Saints added more than Malcolm Jenkins in the secondary, signing DJ Swearinger to a 1-year, $1.1M deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2020

Swearinger enters his eighth year in the NFL, he split time between Arizona (four games), New Orleans (one game), and Oakland (four games) in 2019.

For his career, he has 14 interceptions, nine forced fumbles, and 314 solo tackles.