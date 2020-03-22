SCDHEC announces 22 new cases of COVID-19, 195 statewide

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 22 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 195 cases in 33 counties.

New positive cases

Beaufort County: 2 cases

Berkeley County: 1 case

Charleston County: 4 cases

Colleton County: 1 case

Darlington County: 1 case

Greenville County: 2 cases

Hampton County: 1 case

Horry County: 2 cases

Kershaw County: 1 case

Lancaster County: 2 cases

Richland County: 3 cases

York County: 2 cases

“This will be an extended response and it will take all of us working together to stop the spread of this virus,” Dr. Traxler said. “We want people to be prepared for more cases to occur and to continue to listen to and follow recommendations from public health officials.”

In addition to taking daily precautions for preventing against the spread of the disease, residents can take the following preparedness recommendations:

Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic

If you’re sick, stay home from work, school, and public events

Regularly wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Don’t share personal items

Clean frequently touched surfaces

Set up a separate room for sick household members

Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group

Additionally, residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by:

Periodically checking regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply at home

Having nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins

Getting copies and maintaining electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other sources and store them, for personal reference

Talking with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (such as doorknobs and handrails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Individuals looking for COVID-19 test results should call the health care provider or facility that collected their test sample.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider. For information about the nationwide response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.gov.