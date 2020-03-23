BBB has a tool to track and submit coronavirus scams

(CNN) – Scammers aren’t social distancing themselves from crime during this global pandemic. Fortunately, there is now a tool to help keep you from falling victim.

The Better Business Bureau now has a way for you to submit and track scams online. Click here for the website.

On the left of the screen click where it says “search for scams” then go to the “scam type” section and click on “covid19.”

Anyone who has come across a scam can report it on this website. This will allow the BBB to investigate it and make others who visit the site more aware.