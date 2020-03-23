Columbia City Council approves $6 million economic stimulus plan

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Columbia City Council passed an emergency economic relief package it says will help businesses and residents survive the pandemic.

According to Mayor Steve Benjamin the “Resilient Columbia” stimulus package will fortify small businesses, non profits and first responders.

According to the mayor the relief will provide law enforcement and first responders with $3 million for equipment and department retention.

$500,000 in zero interest loans for small businesses.

$500,000 for non-profits that assist senior citizens and the homeless.

Allow bars and restaurants to delay and avoid penalties on any hospitality tax payments through the end of June, and waive all fees for online credit card payments for people paying their bills online.

Benjamin says the focus during this pandemic is to keep city generated dollars circulating as widely as possible through our local economy.