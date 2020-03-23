Lexington School District Three updates Student Feeding Program

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington School District Three has updated its Student Feeding Program to limit contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say starting today, there will be only one food pick-up day per week.

The pick-up day will happen every Monday where kids will receive seven breakfasts and seven lunches to carry them through the week.

District officials say the bus route will make stops at these three locations:

11:00 am until 11:30 am – Mr. B’s Convenience Store near Leesville Gardens (402 East Columbia Avenue, Leesville)

11:45 am until 12:15 pm – Empty Parking Lot Behind McDonald’s (212 West Columbia Avenue, Batesburg)

12:30 pm until 1:15 pm – Old Hardee’s Parking Lot (502 West Columbia Avenue, Batesburg)

According to the district, the program is free for kids ages 18 and under, and students must be present to receive a bagged meal.

Parents can also pick up food at a drive-thru at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm every Monday.

Officials say staff members will be passing out the bagged meals in a drive-through format in the bus loop of the school.