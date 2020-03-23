US Dept. of Ed grants SC request to waive some standardized testing

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Students in South Carolina will not take any more standardized tests this school year.

Monday state superintendent Molly Spearman announced the US Department of Education has approved the state’s assessment suspension waiver.

That means the state will not administer SCREADY, SCPASS ,EOC exams, Pre-K and alternate assessments.

In a news release, Spearman says, “the suspension of South Carolina’s student assessments will allow educators to focus on meeting the needs of students and relieve undue anxiety faced by parents and students.”