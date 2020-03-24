First COVID-19 case reported at Shaw Air Force Base

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–A dependent of an active duty Air Force airman has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officals say the patient was tested off base and the couple are now in isolation at their off-base residence.

Public health officials have begun the contact tracing process to notify those who may have come in contact with the positive individual.

The active duty member was tested Monday and will not return to duty until cleared by a medical professional.