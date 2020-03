Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– City officials say they are extremely concerned about the impact of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses.

The Office of Business Opportunities is offering this survey, https://www. surveymonkey.com/r/COVID- 19COCbizsurvey , to determine the best way the City of Columbia can assist small business owners.

The survey will be open until Friday, March 27th.

F or questions regarding this survey, please contact the Office of Business Opportunities at 803-545-6508.