Dawn Staley voices support of decision to postpone Olympics

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After hearing the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo would be postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak, Team USA and Gamecock basketball coach Dawn Staley voiced her support of the International Olympic Committee’s decision Tuesday.

Staley released this statement to ABC Columbia.

“Like so many of the decisions we are making right now, this was a difficult one to hear, but absolutely the right one to make. Postponing the Olympics is a significant measure, but one that brings relief for all the athletes and coaches who know that we need and are praying that we get enough time and distance to see COVID-19 end. Now is the time for all of us to focus on those who are being impacted by the virus in a much bigger way than sports. My heart and my prayers go out to them and to those who are in our communities fighting off and finding a way to end COVID-19.”

Staley was set to make her Team USA head coaching debut at the Olympics this summer, after taking over for Geno Auriemma in 2017.