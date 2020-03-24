Former Gamecock Mikayla Krzeczowski inks pro deal in Japan

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Former Gamecock goalkeeper Mikayla Krzeczowski has officially signed a contract with FC Jumonji Ventus, a women’s soccer squad based out of Japan.

“I’m excited to announce that I have signed my first professional football contract with FC Jumonji Ventus,” Krzeczowski said. “I would like to thank my parents, former teammates, and the many coaches that have contributed to my development over the years. I still have so much to learn, and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes me.”

The team, headquartered in Saitama, Japan, has not currently started its 2020 campaign. The team’s first scheduled match is for early April, according to their website. Krzeczowski will be the first Gamecock to play in the Nadeshiko League, a league that the squad was promoted to after winning the 2019 Plenus Challenge League.

FC Jumonji Ventus was formed in 1996 and plays its matches at NACK5 Stadium Omiya along with Shirakoba and Sports Park Athletics Stadium. Last season the team finished 6-2-3 in the regular season before winning its league.

Krzeczowski started in goal for the Gamecocks for four straight seasons, besting nearly every goalkeeper record in South Carolina history. She finished her 89-match career with 50 clean sheets, the third most in NCAA women’s soccer history and the most in SEC history. Her career goals against average was and SEC-record 0.45, the eighth best in NCAA women’s soccer history. On top of being a two-time All-American, Krzeczowski was named the first SEC Goalkeeper of the Year in 2019 and was named All-SEC four times in her Carolina career, including three first-team honors.

