Sumter County is investigating a vehicle fire with bodies found inside

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C., — Sumter County authorities are investigating a vehicle fire after two bodies were found inside.

Officials say they found the bodies inside the burnt vehicle on Foxville Road on Monday.

Authorities say they believe this is an arson case.

According to investigators, they’re looking at the deaths as suspicious.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office says the autopsies will be performed tomorrow at MUSC.