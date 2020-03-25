Local company selling ‘Palmetto Strong’ shirts to help nurses fighting COVID-19

A local business is doing what it can to help nurses fighting coronavirus, by selling t-shirts and donating a portion of the proceeds.

Palmetto Shirt Company, of Columbia, is selling ‘Palmetto Strong’ shirts.

“Just bouncing words around and ‘strong’ is a good word to describe South Carolina,” said Rusty Koss, owner of Palmetto Shirt Company and Koss Creative Brands.

It’s a design that’s meant to bring South Carolinians together, and help those nurses fighting COVID-19.

“You know they’re on the front lines against this virus, and so we were looking for a way to not just bring the state together but also support our nurses,” said Koss.

The word ‘strong’ is outlined in other words that have a special meaning.

“Community, neighbors, being faithful, grateful, giving. And those are the words that make the border of the state,” said Koss.

Because right now, people and businesses all over are hurting.

“We’ve had a lot of retailers who had to shut their doors, and our business is tied to other small businesses. We saw a lot of production shut off pretty immediately,” said Koss.

$2 from every shirt purchase will go to help nurses, and those sales will also help keep the company running.

“It helps out my team, it’s providing hours. And that’s the thing we talk about every day is, how can we add one more job a day? How can we add a few more hours a day? To help my crew through these tough times as well,” said Koss.

This isn’t the first time the company has helped the community. Shirt sales in years past have helped raise over $80,000 in the wake of tragedies, like after 9/11 and Hurricane Florence.

“You try to be a good community member, a good community leader during times like these. That’s what people need, they need people to step up and take a lead and help out,” said Koss.

The goal is to raise over $20,000 through this effort.

The ‘Palmetto Strong’ shirts come in garnet, orange and blue and are $10 each. You can order them right now by going to palmettoshirtco.com.