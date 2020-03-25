Prisma Health experts develop prototype for ventilators to treat 4 patients at once

(WOLO) – A ventilator prototype has been developed by Prisma Health experts that could give hospitals the ability to treat more COVID-19 patients with the same amount of ventilators.

The device did not already have FDA approval but the the FDA issued an emergency use authorization.

The device called vesper allows a single ventilator to support up to four patients.

Prisma Health is working with national coronavirus teams who don’t have ventilator capacity.

Prisma says they will be working with the teams during testing to monitor outcomes.