Trash collection changes in Richland County during COVID-19 outbreak

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County officials have announced changes to trash collection during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials say yard waste and bulk item pickup will be suspended until further notice.

They also say they’re closing their landfill and drop-off centers temporarily.

The County says they’re modifying the curbside pickup to focus on household garbage and recycling during this pandemic.

County officials have released a list of the following changes:

C&D Landfill on Caughman Road N. is closed

Drop-off centers on Caughman Road N. & Clemson Road in Columbia are closed

Drop-off center on Garners Ferry Road in Eastover is closed

Bulk item collections (furniture, carpet, mattresses, appliances, etc.) will be suspended starting Saturday

No bulk item appointment requests will be accepted

Curbside yard waste collection will also be suspended starting Saturday

Officials say don’t put bulk items and yard waste on the curb, as they won’t be picked up during the suspension.

They also ask residents to report any incidents of illegal dumping.