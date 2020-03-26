2 arrested in deadly shooting after “ambush robbery” in Orangeburg County

DANIEL BELL Daniel Bell, 24 (OCSO)

RAYNARD GARDENER, JR Raynard Gardner, Jr., 21 (OCSO)



HOLLY HILL, SC (WOLO) – Two men have been arrested for a deadly shooting that happened just outside of Holly Hill Monday morning.

Raynard Gardner, Jr., 21, and Daniel Bell, 24, both of Holly Hill, face a murder charge in connection the deadly shooting.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies found an unresponsive male inside a vehicle parked in the roadway near Rush and Barnes streets around 9:30 a.m. just outside of Holly Hill.

Investigators say Gardner and Bell made plans to rob the 18-year-old victim who was ambushed but able to operate his vehicle after the shooting.

During a hearing on Thursday, bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date.​