Columbia Housing set to temporarily close at end of month

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Housing tells ABC Columbia News they will temporarily close their doors to act in with the City of Columbia’s ‘Stay at Home’ order put in place Thursday March 26th, 2020.

Columbia Housing says they will shut their doors Monday, March 30th and they will remain close through Friday April 17th,2020 during which time all of their employees have been told to work from their homes. Exceptions will be made for emergency work orders for residents and while essential maintenance crews will remain on call throughout the closure.

Columbia Housing’s executive leadership team and Board of Commissioners

have been meeting regularly since January to make assessments concerning the health and safety measurements that can put place to reduce the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) to its residents and staff.

The agency is now ready to deploy its virtual-work model using the principles of its new

Emergency Preparedness Plan adopted by the Board in November 2019.

“Our essential workers have tele-work capabilities and can stay on task with job responsibilities

from remote locations,” says Interim Executive Director Ivory Mathews. “We will operate

Columbia Housing in accordance with the advice and orders of public health and public officials as long as necessary.”

Any residents who are in need of assistance or updated information can follow their social media pages or visit their website : HERE