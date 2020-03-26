Local pizza company donates pies to provide student meals

As students continue to stay outside of the classroom during the COVID-19 outbreak, a local pizza company wants to help feed them

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — As school districts across the midlands look to keep providing students with meals… Lexington Richland District Five got a little extra help from one pizza distributor.

Smart Mouth Pizza served up 900 fresh pizzas this week at Irmo High and Dutch Fork High.

The District’s Nutrition Director says having community partners help feed the students during this time is crucial.

The district says it is doing what it can to flatten the curve by providing a full week of meals to students just once a week. The service is only available for children under the age of 18, and children must be present to receive meals.