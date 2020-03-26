Sumter Co. Coroner’s Office rules deaths of two bodies found a homicide

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Sumter County Coroner’s Office say they are investigating a homicide after two bodies were found in a burned vehicle on Monday, March 23rd, 2020.

Authorities say the male and female victim were found on Foxville Road.

According to Coroner Robert Baker, the male victim died from trauma to his upper body, while the female victim died from a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Officials are still working to identify the victims.

If you have any information, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-S-C.