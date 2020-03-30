Hammond’s Chevez Goodwin transferring to Southern Cal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Hammond grad Chevez Goodwin didn’t take too long to find his new college home.

The Wofford transfer power forward announced on social media today he plans to transfer to Southern Cal for his final year of eligibility, after entering the NCAA Transfer portal on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-9 Columbia native began his college career at the College of Charleston, then announced his intention to transfer to Wofford after his freshman season. Last year with the Terriers, Goodwin averaged 12 points and 6 rebounds per game.

He chose Southern Cal over Arkansas, Houston, Xavier and Georgia.