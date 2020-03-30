NCAA votes to grant extra year of eligibility for spring sport athletes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tonight the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow for schools to extend an extra year of eligibility for all spring-sport athletes who’s seasons have been disrupted during the coronavirus outbreak.

DI Council grants waiver to allow additional eligibility for spring sport athletes whose seasons were impacted by COVID-19: https://t.co/v1zriEBDvR pic.twitter.com/g9BbOkmnt0 — NCAA (@NCAA) March 30, 2020

The council is leaving it up to schools to ultimately make the decisions in a case-by-case basis, and is allowing for adjusted financial aid rules to accommodate the additional scholarships that each program will now have to take on.

The NCAA is also allowing for the expansion of baseball rosters, as it is the only spring sport with roster restrictions.

Finally, the council voted to not allow an extra year of eligibility for winter sports. The full release of the NCAA’s rulings can be found here.