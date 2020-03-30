Pair of Chants listed as top MLB Draft prospects

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball had a pair of players named to D1Baseball’s 2020 Top 100 College Prospect Rankings, Perfect Game’s list of the nation’s top 400 MLB Draft prospects for 2020, and Baseball America’s 2020 MLB Draft Top 300 Prospects, it was released last week. Junior pitcher Zach McCambley was ranked No. 35 overall by D1Baseball, came in at No. 79 by Perfect Game, and was ranked No. 197 by Baseball America, while junior outfielder Parker Chavers was ranked 59th nationally by D1Baseball, 70th on Perfect Game’s list, and rated No. 142 overall by Baseball America.

Zach McCambley – RHP

This season as the Chants’ Friday night starter, McCambley was 3-1 with a 1.80 ERA, which included three quality starts on the mound. He threw 25.0 innings over four starts on the mound, striking out 32 batters, walking seven, and allowing just five earned runs. He held his opponents to a .208 batting average on the season, struck out six batters or more in each contest, and matched his career-high with 10 punch-outs versus Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 21.

Over his three years at Coastal Carolina, McCambley went from the bullpen to the ace of the rotation. He posted a 12-4 overall record with one save and a 3.89 ERA over 44 appearances, including 22 starts. He fanned 158 batters over 141 innings while allowing just 59 walks, a 2.7-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He recorded five quality starts and over his 22 starts, the Chants posted a 16-6 record overall.

Parker Chavers – OF

Parker, who missed the 2020 season due to rehabbing from an offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder, was named a preseason All-American by Baseball America (second team), Perfect Game (second team), and D1Baseball (third team).

A two-time Sun Belt All-Conference selection, earning first-team honors in 2019 and second team-honors in 2018, and a two-time Sun Belt All-Tournament team pick (2018 and 2019), Chavers was a unanimous freshman All-American in 2018 and a second-team ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region honoree in 2019.

In two seasons on the field for the Chants, the Alabama native hit .319 with a total of 136 hits over 119 games played. He totaled 22 home runs, five triples, 24 doubles, drove in 96 RBIs, and scored 102 runs. He also posted a .554 slugging percentage, a .435 on-base percentage, and stole 19 bases. He recorded 33 multiple-hit games, 25 multiple-RBI games, and drove in six game-winning RBIs as a Chant.