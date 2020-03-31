Government warns of stimulus scam making the rounds

Government officials are asking you to be on the lookout for those trying to scam you out of your stimulus check

Columbia, SC (CNN) –Government officials are asking you to be aware. They say scammers are already trying to steal people’s money while Americans wait on their stimulus checks.

According to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Americans are eligible for up to $1,200 dollars per person and should expect to see that money within three weeks.

But you are not the only one waiting on that check. Officials say scammers will likely try phishing scams by claiming to be from the government and asking for your personal information through calls, texts, emails or even websites.