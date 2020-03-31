‘Shelter in Place’ orders lead to Powerball jackpot changes

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The Powerball® Product Group says they want to make sure that the game is able to support good causes in the 48 U.S. locations, many under ‘Shelter in Place Orders’ that has the game. As the COVID-19 global pandemic continues to grow day by day, lottery officials say they are following other businesses lead to make some changes.

“Powerball® players in many U.S. lottery jurisdictions are under shelter-in-place orders or recommendations from their governors or mayors, which have affected normal consumer behaviors,” said Gregory Mineo, Powerball® Product Group Chairman and Maine Lottery Director. “Just like other enterprises around the world that are making adjustments, we are making proactive changes to continue to offer the world’s premier lottery product.”

Saturday’s advertised jackpot is a guaranteed $160 million; which means if someone wins Saturday’s jackpot it will reset to a guaranteed $20 million for the next drawing which ia scheduled for Wednesday, April st. If no one wins that game, officials say the jackpot will continue to grow.